AULAC, N.B. -- The New Brunswick border is monitored closely as motorists entering the province have their licences checked, licence plate recorded, and they are asked a series of questions related to COVID-19.

Even New Brunswickers with permission to regularly leave the province and return are scrutinized, but enforcement of the rules seems to change.

"People who were able to cross the border to help a family member, for example, have had their passes taken away," said Memramcook-Tantramar MLA Megan Mitton."In some cases, they’ve had their passes taken away after they have crossed over and been allowed into Nova Scotia."

These issues started to arise when premier Blaine Higgs announced tighter restrictions at the border. Mitton says that is leading to confusion and even quarantine orders for those who try to reenter New Brunswick.

Recent stats show nine people have been turned away at New Brunswick airports and 39 at land borders.

"These rules are really challenging for the people who are living here and what’s even more challenging is that the rules seem to be changing or at least the enforcement of them is," Mitton said.

People are questioned entering Nova Scotia too, but conservation officers on that side of the border do not have the mandate to restrict entry.

"We are still under a state of emergency in the province," said Nova Scotia Conservation office Chris MacLean."There are individuals that have come through that the reason for coming through has been what we would deem probably non-essential."

One couple, who are moving to Dartmouth from Ontario, just crossed both the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia border. They say New Brunswick had more in-depth screening.

"They saw all of our documents, official proof that we have otherwise I don’t think they would let you pass the border if you are not moving for essential work."

These are restrictions Mitton supports, but she says there should be consistency for those who have permission to enter Nova Scotia and return.

Mitton says her message to her constituents is to do their homework on the current rules and regulations before they enter Nova Scotia, even if they’ve been doing so since the border restrictions were put in place.