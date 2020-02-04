ST. STEPHEN, N.B. -- New Brunswick RCMP have charged a Back Bay, N.B. in connection to a disturbance at an apartment building in St. Stephen, N.B.

Police say the West District RCMP and the St. Stephen Fire Department responded to a report of a disturbance on Schoodic Street just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

"What is believed to be a flammable liquid was poured in the hallway of the building," the RCMP said in a news release.

Police say they arrested a 31-year-old man who was remanded into custody.

"All residents were evacuated from the building as a precaution and nobody was injured," the news release said.

Police say Joseph Davidson Sheldon Mallaley appeared in Saint John Provincial Court on Monday and was charged with the following offences:

uttering threats

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

mischief causing actual danger to life

Mallaley was sent for a five-day psychological evaluation and is scheduled to appear in Saint John Provincial Court on Friday morning.