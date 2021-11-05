N.B. Mounties investigate shooting incident

HALIFAX -

New Brunswick police are asking the public to help them find the person alleged to have shot a gun Friday morning at two justice and public safety officers who were on duty in a marked vehicle.

"One officer was transported to hospital with minor injuries and was later released," Nackawic RCMP said in a news release. "The second peace officer is uninjured."

Police say the incident happened at 9:30 a.m. and the suspect was travelling eastbound on Highway 2 in a smaller four-door car, believed to be dark grey or silver in colour.

"Police believe there were three occupants inside the vehicle at the time," the RCMP said in a news release. "The driver is believed to be a Caucasian man in his early-20s. At the time, he was wearing a black ball cap and dark lensed glasses. A description of the other two occupants is not available at this time."

New Brunswick RCMP are searching for the car and its occupants and are asking people to avoid the area.

"At this time, the incident does not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message," police said in a news release.

If you have information, or witnessed the incident, you can contact the Nackawic RCMP at 506-575-6200. You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.