

CTV Atlantic





Mounties in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a warrant.

RCMP are looking for 29-year-old Yves Leo Paul Levesque from Saint-Quentin, N.B. Levesque is described as being 5'5" tall and weighing approximately 145 lbs. He has black hair and blue eyes, New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release.

He was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police. The charges were laid in Woodstock Provincial Court on June 5 and an arrest warrant was issued. Police say they have followed up several leads to try and locate him but have so far been unsuccessful.

The Mounties charged Levesque after an incident on March 19, 2018, at around 5:30 p.m. Police say member of the Perth-Andover RCMP detachment attempted to stop a car on Fort Road in Perth-Andover and the car fled the scene in a dangerous manner and was not located. As a result of an investigation, they identified the driver as Levesque.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP at 506-325-3000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.