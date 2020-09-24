HALIFAX -- West District RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an attempted child abduction incident in Saint-Léonard, N.B., on Wednesday.

Police say at approximately 3 p.m. "a man attempted to get two young children into his vehicle" outside a residence on Chemin de la Montagne.

"When the man was approached by an adult he fled the scene in a car," police said in a news release. "Police conducted searches of the area but were unable to locate the man or the vehicle."

Witnesses describe the as being tall with a slim build. He was wearing a blue baseball hat with white lettering and a blue shirt.

"He was driving a grey vehicle with no licence plate that had a long antenna on the back of the vehicle," police said. "The vehicle was described as being similar to a Dodge Challenger."

Anyone who has information about the incident or who may have seen a man or vehicle matching the description in the area, can contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.