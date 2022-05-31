N.B. MP to meet with federal finance minister in a bid to save Grand Manan Island's only bank

A New Brunswick MP says he plans to meet with Canada’s finance minister in a bid to save Grand Manan’s only bank.

Scotiabank, which has operated on the island for over a century, notified customers in January of its plans to leave Grand Manan. The closure of the bank branch, along with its automatic banking machine, is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Scotiabank says customer accounts from the Grand Manan branch will be transferred to its branch in St. George, N.B.

Grand Manan’s only regular connection to the mainland is a one-and-a-half hour ferry trip each way. The St. George branch is about 20 kilometres from the ferry’s landing in Blacks Harbour, N.B.

Residents say they have questions as to why the bank is leaving Grand Manan, and concerns about having to leave the island to do their banking, including the ferry fee and rising gas prices.

New Brunswick Southwest MP John Williamson says Canadian banks should have more of an obligation to serve communities that could experience unique hardships in their absence.

“They argued that it was a reason why the Government of Canada should continue to keep foreign banks out. OK, fair enough. They need to be protected, but I think it’s on them -- in this case the Scotiabank -- to continue serving a place like Grand Manan,” said Williamson.

In a statement to CTV News earlier this month, Scotiabank said its decision to close the branch was based on a regular review of customer numbers and habits in a particular market. Scotiabank wouldn’t share those specific details for Grand Manan, however.

Grand Manan’s bank closure is part of a growing trend in the province.

According to the Canadian Bankers Association, New Brunswick lost 10 bank branches -- from 152 to 142 -- between 2016 and 2020.

The only banks in Chipman, N.B., and Hartland, N.B., left those communities in that time.

Meanwhile, residents are planning to protest the Grand Manan bank closure outside the New Brunswick legislature and Scotiabank branch in downtown Fredericton later this week.