

CTV Atlantic





A group of Francophone nurses has filed a complaint with New Brunswick's commissioner of official languages.

They say they are at a disadvantage when it comes to taking their entry to practice exams because the bilingual exam offers prep courses in English.

The group is calling on the Nurses Association of New Brunswick to be a force for change.

They say nurses who choose to take the national council licensure exam, or NCLEX, in French are being discriminated against.

"It is an American exam," said Lise Guerette Daigle. "The educational resources for students do not exist in French, so the Francophone population is disadvantaged."

Preparation materials for the exam are predominantly in English, while the exam is offered in both languages.

There's been a push for French study resources since 2015.

"When the contract was signed, we all understood that the Francophone resources would come," said Guerette Daigle. "It's been four years and the Francophone resources aren't there yet."

A complaint was submitted to the official languages commissioner Wednesday by several nurses who have concerns for Francophone students.

"They are afraid because they cannot afford to pay to study for four years and fail their exam," said Liette Mainville, a retired mental health clinical nurse specialist.

They say the American entry exam does not match Canadian context and includes translation errors.

They're hoping to work with the nurses association to create a Canadian-made exam in both French and English.

"We're hoping to move forward with translation of more preparatory material in enhancing the availability of resources in both languages," said Maureen Wallace, the president of the Nurses Association of New Brunswick.

Some say the lack of francophone nurses has contributed to a province-wide labour shortage.

"It's pretty evident the results, the impact it has, and I think it has affected the shortage of nurses," said Rachel Maillet, a former Canadian Nurses Association president.

The contract for the NCLEX exam is to be renewed in December.

Many nurses hope the new one will be Canadian based and offer prep materials in both languages.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker.