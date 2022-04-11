N.B. offers jobs to 80 internationally educated nurses thanks to recruitment program
New Brunswick has offered employment to 80 internationally educated nurses since 2020 thanks to a pilot project aimed at recruiting more workers in the field.
The province says the program was designed to support workers as they apply for immigration and help ensure they meet registration requirements to live and work in New Brunswick.
Of the 80 nurses that have been recruited, 55 have been hired by Horizon Health Network, 12 have been hired by Vitalité Health Network and 13 have received job offers from nursing homes across the province.
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says this is one of the many steps the province is taking to address nursing shortages.
“Our new provincial health plan reflects the importance of ensuring we have enough human resources to provide care to New Brunswickers, now and in the future," said Shephard.
"This recruitment program will continue to play a key role in recruiting and retaining the nurses we need to help stabilize and rebuild our health system.”
The province says, in addition to the 80 nurses, another 150 internationally educated nurses have been identified through recruitment initiatives and will be connected with employers for hiring opportunities over the next year.
“It is encouraging to see so many new nurses hired through the recruitment pilot,” said Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder.
“We are now investing to further expand and support the development of a new program, creating a fully staffed unit to manage anticipated increases in our efforts to recruit internationally educated nurses in the years ahead.”
“Nurses play a key role in providing high-quality care to long-term care residents in New Brunswick,” said Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch. “With the recent increases in the hours of care in nursing homes, we appreciate more than ever the efforts deployed to attract more nurses in our province so they can contribute to the well-being of our seniors.”
Internationally educated nurses must meet the requirements of the Nurses Association of New Brunswick to work as registered nurses in the province.
The process for an internationally educated nurse to become licensed to work as a licensed practical nurse or registered nurse in New Brunswick can take between 12 and 18 months.
Before becoming licensed, they can work in support positions for regional health authorities or nursing homes, in roles such as personal support workers.
The province also developed a navigation service for the nurses — which assists candidates with barriers they may encounter while becoming licensed.
It also offers guidance on the National Nursing Assessment Service, provincial entry-to-practice competency assessments, bridging programs available in New Brunswick and provincial regulatory bodies.
Employers interested in learning more about hiring internationally educated nurses, or about supporting existing employees, can contact the navigation service at ienifenavigation@gnb.ca.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
WHO says it is analyzing two new Omicron COVID sub-variants
The World Health Organization said on Monday it is tracking a few dozen cases of two new sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous.
The odds and ends you may have missed in 2022 budget
The 2022 federal budget was presented in Ottawa on April 7, and the nearly 300-page document included a host of small-ticket spends. From allowing the costs of surrogacy to be eligible for a tax credit, to studying the future of cryptocurrencies in Canada, CTVNews.ca has parsed the entire federal spending plan to pull out nine notable new initiatives unveiled in the budget.
WATCH LIVE | Downtown Vancouver fire: Several people rescued, at least 2 taken to hospital
"Several" people were rescued when a mixed-use building went up in flames in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Monday morning.
Man charged with conspiracy to murder at Alberta border protest going directly to trial
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.
Britney Spears says she is pregnant
Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.
When will the pandemic end? Experts say there's no 'satisfying answer'
With a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections already hitting parts of Canada, many may be left wondering when exactly the pandemic will come to an end. However, experts say this question remains a tough one to answer.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Families search for loved ones in Ukrainian village of Borodyanka
Family members are waiting anxiously for news of their loved ones after a number of civilian targets were hit by Russian forces in the village of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
-
Man, 19, charged after attempted abduction of two random children at Niagara Falls cheerleading convention
A Niagara Falls man has been charged following the attempted abduction of two children at the Canadian Cheer All-Star National Championships over the weekend, police say.
Calgary
-
Man charged with conspiracy to murder at Alberta border protest going directly to trial
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.
-
'It makes me feel anxious': Concerns over school transmission of COVID-19 continue
Some Alberta parents are growing increasingly concerned about COVID-19 transmission in schools as the province deals with its sixth wave of the virus.
-
Alleged indecent act in front of child leads to charges against Calgary man
A Calgary man is facing charges after allegedly committing an indecent act in front of a child.
Montreal
-
Quebec marks 1 million COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations rise by 85
Quebec reported on Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 85 in the last 24 hours and six more people have died as the province surpassed 1,000,000 confirmed positive PCR tests.
-
WHO says it is analyzing two new Omicron COVID sub-variants
The World Health Organization said on Monday it is tracking a few dozen cases of two new sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous.
-
Three men charged in March drive-by shooting at Montreal home
Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested three people in connection with the March 4 shooting at a residence in the Saint-Laurent borough, on Valade Street.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton moves forward on decriminalizing 'simple personal possession' of drugs
Edmonton city councillors took a big step Monday in the movement to decriminalize illegal drug possession, an attempt to "reduce drug poisoning injuries and deaths."
-
Alberta terminates relationship with 3 Russian regions
The government of Alberta says it has ended its relationship with Tyumen Oblast, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in response to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
'It makes me feel anxious': Concerns over school transmission of COVID-19 continue
Some Alberta parents are growing increasingly concerned about COVID-19 transmission in schools as the province deals with its sixth wave of the virus.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Small plane crashes in Sault Ste. Marie
Few details are known, but a small plane has crashed in a wooded area in the Goulais Avenue area Monday afternoon.
-
Northern Ontario gold mine breaks ground on third expansion
Dignitaries and local First Nation leaders are gathering at the ground-breaking ceremony near Dubreuilville for Island Gold Mine's Phase 3 expansion Monday.
-
Sudbury radio station wants people to roll up their sleeves
Sudbury radio station Pure Country 91.7 is adopting Canadian Blood Services this week.
London
-
One person deceased after vehicle strikes pedestrian in London, Ont.
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot along Western Road Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
-
MLHU calls on community to help reduce the spread of COVID-19
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced Monday that as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the region, it is requesting the community do their part in reducing the spread.
Winnipeg
-
Province to give winter storm update ahead of coming blizzard
Officials with the Province of Manitoba will be providing a flood and winter storm update ahead of what Environment Canada is warning could be the worst blizzard in decades.
-
Portage la Prairie residents left devastated after 3 killed in house fire
Residents of Portage la Prairie are devastated following a fatal house fire that killed three people on Sunday.
-
Man charged following alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of 12-year-old boy: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested and charged a 44-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
-
Resident of city-run long-term care home allegedly abused
The city of Ottawa says an employee allegedly physically abused a resident of one of its long-term care homes last month.
Saskatoon
-
Evidence of COVID-19 up 743% in Saskatoon wastewater
Evidence of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater has leapt by almost 743 per cent over last week's reported amount.
-
Sask. Penitentiary staff seize package with $275,000 worth of contraband inside
Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff seized a package containing $275,779 worth of contraband, according to Correctional Services Canada.
-
Saskatoon homeless shelter could expand — and move out of its downtown location
Saskatoon Tribal Council is looking to move its wellness centre out of the downtown area into a bigger facility at 20th Street West and Avenue M South.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Downtown Vancouver fire: Several people rescued, at least 2 taken to hospital
"Several" people were rescued when a mixed-use building went up in flames in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Monday morning.
-
Woman critically injured after 'exiting' moving pickup in Abbotsford: police
A woman found critically injured in Abbotsford, B.C., over the weekend was hurt after "exiting" a moving pickup truck, according to police.
-
Mountain biker with head, chest injuries rescued from B.C. mountain
Search crews were called to a mountain in B.C.'s Okanagan over the weekend to rescue a mountain biker who had chest and neck injuries after an incident.
Regina
-
Major spring blizzard that could be worst in decades set to hit southeastern Sask.: Environment Canada
A major spring blizzard with the potential to be the worst seen in decades is set to hit southeastern Saskatchewan and parts of southern Manitoba mid-week, according to Environment Canada.
-
4th COVID-19 vaccine doses now available to Sask. residents aged 70+
Saskatchewan is expanding its booster shot program to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to more at-risk residents.
-
Witness alleges Dillon Whitehawk shot two men to 'move up' street gang ranks
A crown witness alleged Dillon Ricky Whitehawk shot two men from the passenger side of a vehicle on separate occasions, during testimony in court Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Parks Canada imposes dog ban on popular beach near Tofino, B.C.
Parks Canada says the ban is intended to protect migrating shorebirds during a critical time in their migration cycle.
-
'We need to do even more, even faster': Trudeau highlights new electric-vehicle infrastructure during Victoria visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the benefits of the latest federal budget on Monday, highlighting spending on infrastructure for electric vehicles during a visit to Victoria.
-
Fatal North Saanich fire not suspicious at this time: RCMP
One person has died following a fire in North Saanich, B.C., early Saturday morning.