HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday – marking its third consecutive day without a positive case.

According to the province’s website, the number of active cases remains at one.

All zones in New Brunswick remain at the yellow level.

To date, the number of confirmed cases in the province is 166 and 163 have recovered. There have been two deaths.

Currently, there are no patients in hospital or in intensive care.

As of Sunday, public health staff have conducted 46,502 tests.

SERVICE NEW BRUNSWICK CENTRES TO REOPEN MONDAY

On Friday, the province announced Service New Brunswick centres will reopen on Monday and operate at regular hours, but the typical customer experience will likely be different.

"We are recommending that residents wait a few more days before visiting a service centre in person or do their business online or through Teleservices if they are able," said Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson in a statement on Friday.

Wait times at service centres could dramatically increase. The province says wait times at Service New Brunswick have traditionally averaged just under 15 minutes compared to the North American average of 44 minutes. However, due to the increased demand, lines and wait times are expected to be much bigger.

Customers who must visit a service centre in person are reminded to keep two metres of physical distance from others and have a mask with them if physical distancing cannot be maintained. The number of people allowed to wait inside air-conditioned waiting rooms will be limited in accordance with Public Health guidelines.

Anyone with a pre-booked appointment for a road or written driver’s test should identify themselves to the commissionaire.

Many of Service New Brunswick’s services can be conducted online or by calling Teleservices at 1-888-762-8600, including renewing a driver’s licence, registering a vehicle or booking a driving test. The renewal of all licences, registrations, certificates and permits has been extended to July 31, 2020, unless suspended by a court or by other authority

Meanwhile, information concerning public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.