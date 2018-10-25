

CTV Atlantic





In Fredericton's fractured legislature, opposition response to the Gallant government's throne speech was overshadowed Thursday by charges that the Liberals have known for months that their carbon plan would not be accepted by Ottawa.

They claim they just found out this week that the federal government is imposing its own plan.

Reaction to Gallant's comment on fighting the federal government's carbon pricing plan was swift.

“I was surprised and so disappointed in Brian Gallant,” said Green Party leader David Coon.

The plan is being imposed on New Brunswick because Ottawa thought the province’s plan was unacceptable.

Gallant said Wednesday that he's looking at options – even legal ones – to fight back.

When Coon was asked if he thought Gallant knew for months that Ottawa had rejected New Brunswick’s plan, he replied:

“He had to have known. He had to,” Coon said. “Unless his staff didn't tell him.”

Some believe Gallant's known for some time that his plan wouldn't be accepted by Ottawa.

Last December, federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna took to Facebook saying New Brunswick's plan does not “create a new incentive to cut carbon pollution.”

But MLA Andy Harvey – speaking on behalf of the Liberal caucus today – didn’t waver and said the Liberals didn't know their plan wouldn't be accepted until this week.

“No we just heard about it on Tuesday…

We just heard on Tuesday that it wasn't good enough. ...No... We just heard on Tuesday that it was rejected,” Harvey said to reporters in answer to repeated questions on the matter. “We just don't see the logic of why they won't accept that.”

Inside the Legislature, it was Blaine Higgs’ turn to respond to Gallant's throne speech.

“This is not about the words in the throne speech. It's about confidence in who can live up to the lofty words,” said Higgs

Higgs criticized Gallant's promise to study or review issues, saying the province needs to see more action.

His comments were brief and he quickly moved to adjourn debate on the throne speech, a motion that was passed.

Members moved to end debate on the speech so that next week's vote would be on the confidence of the house.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.