N.B. parents worry about bullying at school because of changes to gender identity policy

A giant rainbow flag is carried during the Vancouver Pride Parade, in Vancouver, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A giant rainbow flag is carried during the Vancouver Pride Parade, in Vancouver, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

analysis

analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada

In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island