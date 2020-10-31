HALIFAX -- Four people have been arrested in Canterbury, New Brunswick, as part of an investigation into drug trafficking.

On Friday, N.B. RCMP executed a search warrant at two apartments in a single complex on Main Street – seizing an undisclosed quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia, two pellet guns and ammunition.

Police arrested two men aged 32 and 40, alongside two women aged 26 and 30 – all from Canterbury. Police say the 26-year-old woman was held in custody on an outstanding warrant; meanwhile, the other three individuals were released pending future court appearances.

Additionally, police say they found four children under the age of 12 in the home. As a result of conditions seen within the home, police conducted an investigation into child negligence, which police say is underway.

Meanwhile, police in New Brunswick are asking anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.