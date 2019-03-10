

CTV Atlantic





Police in Saint John are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada wide warrant.

The warrant was issued for Dylan McNamara after he did not return to Parrtown Community Correctional Center on March 6.

His whereabouts are unknown at this time however police say he has ties to Fredericton.

McNamara is serving just over two-and-a-half years for armed robbery, assault, and mischief.

He is described as a white male, 6’3” and weighing 187 pounds.

Saint John police advise the public not to approach the man if spotted, but to contact Saint John Police or Crime Stoppers.

The police force is currently investigating.