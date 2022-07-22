N.B. police continue to investigate 911 distress call

Police in New Brunswick say they continue to investigate a 911 distress call that came out of Moncton on Thursday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., police say a person called 911. According to Codiac Regional RCMP, the caller appeared to indicate they were in distress. Before the dispatcher could get more information, the line went silent and dispatchers were unable to reconnect with the caller.

Out of concerns for the caller’s safety, officers went to a residence on Argyle Street, near Mckenzie Avenue. People in nearby homes were advised to shelter in place while police were on scene.

According to a release, RCMP members entered the home just before 2 p.m. and secured the residence. Police say no one was injured and no arrests have been made.

The police presence was then scaled back, and residents were told they no longer had to shelter in place.

While Sgt. Dave MacDonnell of the Codiac Regional RCMP has declined to share more information about the investigation as it is ongoing, he said in a release that “public safety is always our top priority.”

"We are always assessing to ensure our response to any incident is appropriate, and that the public has the information they need to know to stay safe,” Sgt. MacDonnell said. “We want to thank the people of Moncton for their cooperation and support during this incident."

Police say their investigation continues.