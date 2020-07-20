HALIFAX -- The Saint John Police Force and the New Brunswick SPCA are investigating a possible animal abuse case after a video surfaced on social media over the weekend.

The video appears to show a dog being beaten in a bedroom. The video, and others involving a hamster, have sparked an animal cruelty investigation.

"We were made aware of the video on Sunday, July 19," said Saint John Police spokesperson, Jim Hennessy. "We received several phone calls and emails to the police force and once we had a chance to look into the matter a little bit more, that’s when we contacted the SPCA."

In a statement from the New Brunswick SPCA, they say the animals in the video have been surrendered to them by the family and are now in their care.

The animals will be turned over to one of the shelters in the province, and eventually adopted out to another home, but are not available for adoption yet.

Ken Hopkins, a member of the animal advocacy group Mission Pawsible, says he is happy to hear the turnout so far.

"It is a relief that they have been removed from the situation and they're in a safe place until it can be determined what's going to take place throughout the course of the investigation," said Hopkins.

The New Brunswick SPCA is also asking the public to refrain from calling their toll-free hotline and Saint John Police Force in regards to the matter as the investigation is ongoing, and the "repeated phone calls tie up valuable time and resources".

The spokesperson for Saint John Police says although a video like this can understandably generate a lot of raw emotion for people, there is a process that has to take place.

"We've gotten to the point now that the animals are in a safe place and the investigation will continue, and then we go from there," said Hennessy.

Police say it's still too early to say whether charges will be laid but the family is cooperating.