HALIFAX -- The Major Crime Unit of the Saint John Police Force is investigating the theft of merchandise from a transport truck at the Armour Transport Facility on Marsh Street.

According to police, sometime between Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 someone stole close to $6,000 worth of hard liquor from the truck.

Police are asking anyone that was in the area during these times, and may have noticed anything suspicious to please contact Saint John police.