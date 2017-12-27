

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Dieppe, N.B., Wednesday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP say just before 6 a.m., officers were called to a residence on Amirault Street.

The victim was found at the scene with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

He has since been released.

Officers do not believe the stabbing occurred in the residence on Amirault Street.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward and contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.