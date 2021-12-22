N.B. police officer charged with assault following public complaint: Saint John police

A Saint John, N.B. police officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm following an investigation by the Fredericton Police Force.

Police say as a result of a public complaint and subsequent external investigation, information was laid in Provincial Court on Wednesday against Constable Benaiah Sok, a two-year member of the Saint John Police Force.

Sok has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2022.

Police say Sok has been re-assigned to administrative duties with no public contact pending criminal proceedings.

A Police Act investigation will be completed once criminal court proceedings have concluded.

“The Saint John Police Force considers complaints of excessive force very serious. Our members are trained to respond using the National Use of Force Framework and we hold them to the highest standard of accountability in this respect," says Chief Robert Bruce.

The Saint John Police Force says it remains confident in the judicial process and will provide an update to the public as it moves forward.