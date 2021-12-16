N.B. police search for man wanted on 11 warrants
Police say Michael Normal Landry of Shediac failed to appear in court on Dec. 6 to face several charges.
Police in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help in locating a 47-year-old man who is wanted on 11 warrants.
The charges stem from incidents that occurred in the Shediac and Grand-Barachois areas between June 2019 and September 2020.
The charges include:
- multiple counts of theft
- failure to comply with a probation order
- failure to attend court
- failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking
- mischief
Landry is described as five-foot-ten, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police believe he may be in the Shediac or Cap-Pelé area.
Anyone with information on Landry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Shediac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.