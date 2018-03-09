

Police in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault following a collision between two vehicles.

West District RCMP say the collision happened on Feb. 5 along Highway 628 in Taymouth, N.B., which is about 35 kilometres north of Fredericton.

Police say a man driving a SUV reported that he tapped his brakes to caution another motorist in a car who was driving too closely behind him.

The car sped up, passed the SUV, and came to a stop at the bottom of a blind hill, blocking the road sideways.

Police say the SUV was not able to stop due to the road conditions and slid into the car, causing extensive damage to the rear passenger side.

“The driver of the damaged car then exited his vehicle and assaulted the driver of the SUV through an open window, and opened the SUV's door in an attempt to pull the victim out. The victim was able to close the door and drive away,” the RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police are looking for a man in his early 20s who stands just over six feet tall and has shoulder-length, wavy light brown hair.

He was driving what is believed to be a red Kia hatchback, which would have extensive damage to the rear passenger side.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.