N.B. politician calls for a public inquiry into brain illness after New York Times article

There’s a renewed call for a public inquiry into why so many New Brunswickers have come down with neurodegenerative symptoms and illnesses.

When an initial cluster of over 40 people presented with similar symptoms – muscle spasms, atrophy and progressive dementia- it was thought to be Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, until they tested negative.

That’s when a Moncton-based neurologist thought they could be experiencing an unknown brain disease. The cluster was initially focused in the Moncton and Acadian Peninsula areas of the province.

But after over a year of confusing back-and-forth for patients and their families, the province of New Brunswick halted further investigation by its federal counterparts, saying there was an explanation for each patients’ illness.

This week, New York Times Magazine released an article that calls that into question, citing that neurologist Dr. Alier Marrero believes the number of people seeking help with similar symptoms is now over 400.

It has sparked Green Party MLA Megan Mitton to call for a public inquiry into what happened internally between the province and Ottawa, as well as further testing, including environmental, to try and find patients some answers.

“I know some people in my community who are impacted. I think of my children, and I don't even know what how I would protect my family,” she said. “And I think that is what's so scary for a lot of New Brunswickers is without more information, how can we even take measures to protect ourselves?”

But Thursday, the Department of Health responded to several questions issued by CTV News, saying they haven’t received that many case files.

A spokesperson for the department said in Jan. 2023, Dr. Marrero “raised concerns about 147 patients that he was following.”

“In May 2023, to better understand his concerns, Public Health New Brunswick requested the submission of information on these patients to determine next steps, if any,” said spokesperson Bruce MacFarlane.

MacFarlane said Public Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada had assisted Dr. Marrero in the collection and submission of that information.

The emailed statement said the province hasn’t received any further case files in 2024.

“To date, Public Health New Brunswick has not received any similar notifications from other physicians. However, the department would be happy to review submissions from any physician,” the statement continued.

Dr. Marrero couldn’t be reached for comment. An automatic email said he is currently on vacation.

