N.B. premier-designate Holt appoints transition team ahead of swearing in ceremony

New Brunswick's premier-designate Susan Holt has appointed a transition team to assist her in preparing to be sworn in as the province's 35th premier.

The team's aim is to ensure Holt and her incoming MLAs are able to deliver on the issues that are most important to New Brunswickers, such as health care and affordability.

“New Brunswickers have given us a clear message: it is time to get to work,” said Holt in a provincial news release Wednesday.

“The transition team has the expertise and experience in various sectors to ensure an efficient transition, especially around governance and policy objectives.”

The team consists of:

Kelly Cain : A longtime provincial civil servant. Cain has served as deputy minister of tourism, heritage and culture; human resources; transportation and infrastructure; and intergovernmental affairs. Since January, she has been chief of staff in the Office of the Official Opposition.

: A longtime provincial civil servant. Cain has served as deputy minister of tourism, heritage and culture; human resources; transportation and infrastructure; and intergovernmental affairs. Since January, she has been chief of staff in the Office of the Official Opposition. Katie Davey : The executive director of the Pond-Deshpande Centre. Davey is a public policy expert and formerly a director of policy and media at the Public Policy Forum in Ottawa.

: The executive director of the Pond-Deshpande Centre. Davey is a public policy expert and formerly a director of policy and media at the Public Policy Forum in Ottawa. Len Hoyt : Lead partner at McInnes Cooper's Fredericton office, and a former chair of the law firm's board of directors. Hoyt has served on two previous transition teams and as an executive lead of the strategic program review, which preceded the province’s finances returning to surplus in 2017-18.

: Lead partner at McInnes Cooper's Fredericton office, and a former chair of the law firm's board of directors. Hoyt has served on two previous transition teams and as an executive lead of the strategic program review, which preceded the province’s finances returning to surplus in 2017-18. Serge Rousselle: A professor of law at the Université de Moncton and a constitutional expert. Rousselle is a former provincial cabinet minister and member of the legislature.

The swearing in of the MLAs and cabinet will take place at the New Brunswick legislature in Fredericton on Nov. 2.

