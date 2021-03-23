FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's premier says he only learned of Nova Scotia's plan to lift border restrictions for New Brunswickers at the same time as the news media.

Nova Scotia dropped the 14-day quarantine requirement last Saturday morning.

Just two days earlier, the four Atlantic premiers released a statement saying they agreed to re-open the bubble by April 19.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he's as confused as anyone is by Nova Scotia's move.

"It is confusing. And you know we don't need one-upsmanship, going towards the finish line," said Higgs. "We need to stay consistent with each other and consistent with the public, so we don't have the public basically saying 'well, if they can do it, we can do it, so I'm going not going to pay attention now with what's going on with this province or that province.'"

Higgs reiterated on Tuesday that he doesn't feel New Brunswick is ready to drop the 14-day isolation regulation just yet.