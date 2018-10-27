

CTV Atlantic





Hockey stars of the future will soon converge on New Brunswick as part of a week-long international hockey showcase.

More than 170 of the world’s top under-17 hockey players will be competing in the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, being co-hosted this year by Saint John and Quispamsis, N.B.

“The people that folks are going to see playing hockey in this tournament are people that are going to get drafted in the next couple of years,” explains Aaron Kennedy, Chair of the Host Organizing Committee. “They’re going to represent their countries at the World Junior Championships as well.”

It’s the first time in 20 years that the tournament has been held in New Brunswick.

There are three Canadian rosters in the tournament, team Canada Black, Red and White. Five other countries will battle the Canadian teams for the Gold Medal.

“You’ve got Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland and the United States, and three Canadian teams, so it truly is an international event with flavor from all over the world,” adds Kennedy.

While there is still a week until the teams hit the ice, there is already plenty happening behind the scenes/

“There’s an awful lot going on behind the scenes. The duck may seem pretty calm on the surface, but there’s a lot of paddling going on underneath the service,” explains Kennedy.

To help keep the show running smoothly, the Federal Government announced a federal contribution of $75,000 on Saturday.

The town of Quispamsis has also contributed $10,000 more. The tournament is expected to generate a serious economic boost to the region.

“An event like the World Under-17 is an awesome opportunity, not only to add vitality to the community, but also for the economic impact,” says Alaina Lockhart, Member of Parliament for Fundy Royal.

“The hotels are booked, the restaurants will do well, and you know everybody benefits from events like this,” adds Quispamsis Mayor Gary Clark.

Hockey Canada says recent World Under-17 Hockey Challenge Tournaments have led to as much as $6 million in economic impact in host communities.

The tournament kicks off next Saturday with Finland playing Sweden. Later that day, Canada Red will take on Russia.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.