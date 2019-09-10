

CTV Atlantic





The cleanup is underway at provincial parks across New Brunswick after last weekend's storm.

Both Parlee Beach and Murray Beach are now closed to the public while crews work to repair the damages Dorian left behind.

The losses are staggering. At Murray Beach Provincial Park, almost 200 trees have fallen after 135 km/h winds ripped through the campground.

"Right now, we're just working to make sure we can clean up the park to make sure it's prepared for next year and it's ready to go," said Allen Bard, the director of Parks and Attractions NB.

Klaus Kessel and his wife are visiting from Germany and they chose to ride out the storm in their trailer.

"The whole night it was shaking by the wind and the storm," said Kessel. "I had to hold the window on my roof otherwise it would blow away."

And while they consider themselves lucky for escaping without any damage, others at the campground did not.

Up the coast in the village of Petit-Cap, four fishing boats were thrown ashore during Dorian's rage and none are salvageable.

In Shediac, Parlee Beach is now closed for the season after storm surge eroded the sand dunes.

"We've lost probably four to five feet of sand, so right now we had some engineers look at it this morning and we're actually looking at making sure it's safe right now," said Bard.

Bard says both beaches were closed immediately after the storm to give crews time to assess any damage.

"It's very preliminary, but we're in the hundreds of thousands for sure," Bard said. "So, it'll be a while but we have to do what we need to do, we'll have to find the money somehow to pay all these things."

Beachgoer Bob Surette says is a regular at the beach, but says only a few locals use it after Labour Day.

"At this time of year, hardly any one comes here," Surette says. "When they come here, they come just for a walk like the couple that just went through, and they're not going to be anywhere near the sand dunes. They say the sand dunes might fall over and I could see that could be a factor for kids, but there are no kids here."

Despite the closures, some locals say they'll be here.

Bard, says a beach nourishment program will begin this fall to try and repair the damages at Parlee Beach.

Bard says the cost of such a program could be upwards of $100,000.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang.