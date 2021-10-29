N.B. public employees begin strike, schools closed Friday

HALIFAX -

Schools across New Brunswick are closed Friday, as the union representing 22,000 public sector workers in the province has begun a strike.

New Brunswick’s Canadian Union of Public Employees says picket lines went up at 6 a.m. Friday.

Those on strike include school bus drivers, custodians, some health-care workers in rehabilitation and therapy, educational support staff, court stenographers, workers in transportation and infrastructure and community college workers.

All Anglophone and Francophone school districts in the province have now announced on social media that schools will be on an operational day Friday, and students will not report to school.

The government of New Brunswick says job action could mean schools might have to shut down, however it plans to keep as many open as it can, or move to online learning.

"The goal is to try and keep our schools open as much as we can, and if we do have to move to online learning, to make that as seamless as possible," said New Brunswick education minister Dominic Cardy on Thursday.

CUPE workers outside Fredericton Inn - they’re spread out in groups along a block of Regent St. Hard to tell how many. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/kOXZu4uOQ9 — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) October 29, 2021

On Thursday, the union said the public would get notice before the strike action began.

“I think everything has pretty much been set in motion,” said Stephen Drost, President of CUPE N.B. on Thursday. “The government is refusing to negotiate fairly with these groups, and they are preparing for job action as we speak.”

About 22,000 CUPE members from 10 different locals voted 94 per cent in favour of strike action earlier this month. Talks broke down Tuesday evening when the provincial government walked away from negotiations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.