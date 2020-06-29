HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick Department of Public Safety is requesting information from the public as it investigates the death of a moose last week at Parlee Beach.

On June 22, a young bull moose that found its way to the popular beach ended up drowning after swimming out to deep water and becoming exhausted.

The department is now asking anyone with photos or video of the incident to contact conservation officers with the Department of Public Safety or New Brunswick Crime Stoppers.