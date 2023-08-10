N.B. rabies prevention program takes flight this weekend
The New Brunswick government’s annual aerial drop of rabies vaccine for racoons and skunks is covering more ground this year, following a surge of confirmed cases in new areas.
From Aug. 12 to Aug. 18 about 341,000 bait packages will be dropped over portions of western New Brunswick, alongside the Maine border.
The aerial program is extending further north this year, from Charlotte Country to Victoria County (around Perth-Andover).
A total of eight racoons have tested positive for rabies in Carleton County since November 2022.
Previously, the province’s last racoon variant rabies case was reported from the St. Stephen-area in July 2017.
“Because of the new cases we responded quickly to change our management program, which is flexible,” says Dr. Nicole Wanamaker, the province’s chief veterinary officer.
Wanamaker says the bait, which is in a green blister-pack, should be left alone if found.
“What I would recommend is that (people) keep their dogs and pets on a leash over the next couple of weeks when the rabies program starts,” says Wanamaker.
In July, about 14,000 vaccination baits were distributed by hand in targeted residential areas.
In May, the province set live traps baited with sardines in targeted areas around Carleton County to capture raccoons and skunks for testing.
Since November 2022, cases of rabies in racoons have been reported in Upper Kent, Beechwood, Tarrtown, Fielding, Glassville, Gordonsville, and Lower Brighton. From these cases, two people required medical treatment due to exposure.
The province conducted “point-of-control” responses in these areas, placing bait within a five-kilometre radius of each location up to 48 hours after a confirmed case.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Wildfires tearing through parts of Hawaii have killed at least 36 people. Follow live updates
Follow live updates about wildfires that are racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island and forcing some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them.
Poisonous fungi tied to Australian homicide cases; do 'death cap' mushrooms grow in Canada?
The deadly mushroom at the centre of a triple homicide investigation in Australia can also be found in Canada.
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking news for Canadians
Police services across Canada are grappling with how they will relay emergency information, including breaking news and details of missing persons, once Meta begins permanently removing news from its social media platforms.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't order
A woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
BREAKING | Investigation into housing minister's chief of staff after scathing Greenbelt report being considered
Ontario's integrity commissioner is reviewing a request to investigate the way the housing minister's chief of staff handled opening Greenbelt land to development.
Officials said Conservative MP's Bernardo bill unlikely to come before Parliament: emails
Government officials in the Privy Council Office discussed a Conservative private member's bill launched in response to convicted killer Paul Bernardo's transfer to a medium-security prison, noting it would likely never hit Parliament, internal emails show.
At least 36 people have died on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii, county reports
Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years.
Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio assassinated at campaign event
A candidate in Ecuador’s upcoming presidential election, Fernando Villavicencio, was assassinated at a campaign event in the capital Wednesday as a deadly escalation of violence and crime grips the South American country.
Toronto
-
Man convicted of killing young girl in Toronto granted chance at appeal after 34 years
After serving 26 years in prison for the murder of a 10-year-old girl, a Toronto man will have his case reviewed in court after the federal government found that a miscarriage of justice likely occurred during his 1990 trial.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Investigation into housing minister's chief of staff after scathing Greenbelt report being considered
Ontario's integrity commissioner is reviewing a request to investigate the way the housing minister's chief of staff handled opening Greenbelt land to development.
-
TTC riders can tap credit and debit cards to pay soon
The TTC says that transit riders will finally be able to start using credit and debit cards to pay for their trips.
Calgary
-
'Suffering of the three': Victims of Calgary explosion require more surgery
A prayer of thanks planned for 10 men injured in a massive house explosion in late March has been delayed after three survivors met setbacks in their recovery.
-
Federal government expected to release new clean electricity regulations today
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is expected to announce the country's draft clean electricity regulations today.
-
Calgary Stampede sponsors stand by organization despite admission of liability in sex assault case
In the two weeks since the Calgary Stampede accepted liability in a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed an adult staffer to sexually abuse boys for years, no sponsors have publicly broken ranks and announced a departure.
Montreal
-
A new COVID-19 variant is spreading in Quebec—here is the latest guidance
The latest variant of COVID-19 is making a growing appearance in Quebec. EG.5, also nicknamed ‘Eris,’ now represents the highest percentage of reported cases, according to Quebec’s public health institute (INSPQ).
-
Caught on camera: Man chucks construction cones off West Island road
An unusual case of apparent road rage in Montreal’s West Island is gaining a lot of traction online.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Possibility of severe thunderstorms in Montreal Thursday afternoon
After a brief stint of sunshine, parts of southern Quebec are under yet another severe thunderstorm watch Thursday morning, including Montreal.
Edmonton
-
Powerlifting passion fuels Alberta woman to national records in just 10 months
A Morinville, Alta., woman has been crushing powerlifting records, first at provincials and recently at nationals -- and she's been taking part in the sport for just 10 months.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
-
At least 36 people have died on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii, county reports
Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman submits suspicious ticket to OLG
A 33-year-old North Bay woman is facing charges after the OPP and Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario received information from the OLG regarding their own suspicious win investigation regarding a $70 million Lotto Max ticket.
-
Windsor resident killed in Hwy. 17 crash in North Bay
A 59-year-old from Windsor is dead after being struck by a commercial motor vehicle around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Southern Ontario gas prices expected to jump overnight, hit 9-month high soon
Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario are expected to see a significant jump overnight, and could reach a nine-month high soon, according to one industry analyst.
London
-
16-year-old identified as victim of 'suspicious death' in London
As previously reported, police were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Wednesday evening where they found the boy with life-threatening-injuries — he later died in hospital.
-
Sweeping changes are coming to London's curbside waste collection. Here's what you need to know
Sweeping changes are coming to how London households dispose of their trash.
-
Serious crash closes rural road in Middlesex
OPP have closed Highway 7 (Elginfield Road) at Denfield Road after a two-vehicle crash between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck.
Winnipeg
-
'It is a concern': The health impacts of the ongoing liquor strike
Limited hours and closed Manitoba Liquor Mart locations are a cause for concern for Manitobans who have alcohol dependencies.
-
Winnipeg woman takes pothole repairs into her own hands with soil and flowers
A woman in St. Vital put her green thumb to work after she was frustrated with potholes on her street.
-
Derailed train car crashes into overpass in Brandon: police
A derailed train car crashed into an overpass in Brandon in the early morning hours of Thursday
Ottawa
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
-
'Few people are moving over from the pathway': Mayor renews call to reopen Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles
Ottawa's mayor is renewing his call for the National Capital Commission to reopen a stretch of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles, saying statistics show between 30 and 100 cyclists an hour are using the road for active transportation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Investigation into housing minister's chief of staff after scathing Greenbelt report being considered
Ontario's integrity commissioner is reviewing a request to investigate the way the housing minister's chief of staff handled opening Greenbelt land to development.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon downtown group says parking fee hike 'punishes' business
The head of Saskatoon’s Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) is not happy with the decision by a city councillors to increase parking fees.
-
City of Saskatoon to borrow $3.5M for new garbage bins
The city is set to borrow more than $3 million to pay for new black garbage bins.
-
Prince Albert city workers prepare to take job action
Members of the union representing Prince Albert city workers are taking job action, starting with a work-to-rule on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
4 houses gone in 5 minutes: Massive fire rips through Surrey neighbourhood
A large fire completely destroyed at least four homes in Surrey's Clayton neighbourhood Wednesday night.
-
Hawaiian wildfires delay flight to British Columbia
Some Canadians vacationing in Hawaii saw their flight home with Air Canada cancelled, as parts of the island of Maui were being scorched by a devastating wildfire.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
Regina
-
Church leaders apologize to Indigenous youth, elders for residential schools
Saskatchewan church leaders have apologized to Indigenous youth and elders for the intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
-
'I wish them all the best, except this week': Riders prepare to take on former QB and coach
The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-4) will head to Montreal this week to face the Alouettes (4-3), now home to the Riders’ former quarterback, Cody Fajardo, and former offensive coordinator, Jason Maas.
-
Regina's College Avenue Campus frog celebrated following year of restoration work
Following a year of restoration work, Regina’s College Avenue Campus frog was brought back to its former glory.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island closed as rain increases risk of falling debris
Rainfall forced the complete closure of Vancouver Island's only highway to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet on Wednesday. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says Highway 4 was shut down at Cameron Lake because rain increased the risk of debris falling onto the roadway after a recent wildfire in the area.
-
WestJet flight cancelled after colliding with military aircraft at Comox airport
A WestJet flight getting ready to take off from the Comox Valley Airport collided with a parked military aircraft from 19 Wing Comox, tearing off a piece of its wing on Wednesday.
-
Suspect at large after security guard stabbed in Langford
Mounties are searching for a suspect after a security guard was stabbed in Langford on Monday.