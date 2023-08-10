N.B. rabies prevention program takes flight this weekend

The New Brunswick government’s annual aerial drop of rabies vaccine for racoons and skunks is covering more ground this year, following a surge of confirmed cases in new areas.

From Aug. 12 to Aug. 18 about 341,000 bait packages will be dropped over portions of western New Brunswick, alongside the Maine border.

The aerial program is extending further north this year, from Charlotte Country to Victoria County (around Perth-Andover).

A total of eight racoons have tested positive for rabies in Carleton County since November 2022.

Previously, the province’s last racoon variant rabies case was reported from the St. Stephen-area in July 2017.

“Because of the new cases we responded quickly to change our management program, which is flexible,” says Dr. Nicole Wanamaker, the province’s chief veterinary officer.

Wanamaker says the bait, which is in a green blister-pack, should be left alone if found.

“What I would recommend is that (people) keep their dogs and pets on a leash over the next couple of weeks when the rabies program starts,” says Wanamaker.

In July, about 14,000 vaccination baits were distributed by hand in targeted residential areas.

In May, the province set live traps baited with sardines in targeted areas around Carleton County to capture raccoons and skunks for testing.

Since November 2022, cases of rabies in racoons have been reported in Upper Kent, Beechwood, Tarrtown, Fielding, Glassville, Gordonsville, and Lower Brighton. From these cases, two people required medical treatment due to exposure.

The province conducted “point-of-control” responses in these areas, placing bait within a five-kilometre radius of each location up to 48 hours after a confirmed case.