N.B. RCMP arrest 37-year-old man in connection with suspicious death
Published Tuesday, September 14, 2021 11:19AM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, September 14, 2021 11:42AM ADT
Police say that they have arrested Francis Solomon near Allendale, N.B. (NEW BRUNSWICK RCMP)
HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a 37-year-old man wanted in connection with a suspicious death.
Police say in a news release that they arrested Francis Solomon of Kingsclear First Nation in the Allendale, N.B. area.
Police say they responded to a shooting on the dirt road in a wooded area near Allendale.
"A 37-year-old man was located deceased at the scene," the RCMP said in the news release. "The victim's name is not being released at this time. Police believe this is an isolated incident."
The RCMP increased patrols in the Nackawic, Allendale and Kingsclear First Nation areas as it searched for Solomon.