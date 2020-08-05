HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP have arrested four people following the execution of two search warrants as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Police say on July 31, they executed a search warrant at a home on Route 105 in Tobique First Nation, N.B. Officers seized five firearms, two prohibited weapons, several types of drugs, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash.

A 44-year old man, 24-year-old man and 24-year-old woman from Tobique First Nation, an a 23-year-old woman from Plaster Rock, N.B., were all arrested at the scene. No names have been released by RCMP at this time.

All four individuals were released from custody and will be appearing at Woodstock Provincial Court at a later date.

Later on July 31, police also executed a second search warrant at the Boats Gaming Centre on Route 105 in Tobique Narrows, where they seized several electronic devices.

Members of the Woodstock RCMP, Perth-Andover RCMP, the New Brunswick Emergency Response Team and Fredericton Police Force K-9 Team assisted during the search warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.