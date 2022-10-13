N.B. RCMP arrest man after drugs, contraband cigarettes seized from Anse-Bleue residence

The RCMP in New Brunswick has arrested a man in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Anse-Bleue, N.B.

Members of the Caraquet and Lamèque RCMP detachments started their investigation into illegal drug trafficking in July.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Landry Street in Anse-Bleue, N.B., as part of the investigation.

During the search, police seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine, approximately 4,000 contraband cigarettes, and money.

Police say a 58-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

The man was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Bathurst provincial court on March 20, 2023.