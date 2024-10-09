N.B. RCMP arrest man following firearm, drug trafficking investigation

RCMP in New Brunswick have arrested a 51-year-old man from Tobique First Nation in connection with a firearm and drug trafficking investigation.

Last Thursday, the Western Valley Region RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on New Road in Tobique First Nation. Police seized firearms and an undisclosed quantity of cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia during the search said an RCMP news release.

Police arrested the 51-year-old man at the scene. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.