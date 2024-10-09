ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. RCMP arrest man following firearm, drug trafficking investigation

    RCMP
    Share

    RCMP in New Brunswick have arrested a 51-year-old man from Tobique First Nation in connection with a firearm and drug trafficking investigation.

    Last Thursday, the Western Valley Region RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on New Road in Tobique First Nation. Police seized firearms and an undisclosed quantity of cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia during the search said an RCMP news release.

    Police arrested the 51-year-old man at the scene. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor

    One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.

    A rare comet brightens the night skies in October

    The space rock is slinging toward Earth from the outer reaches of the solar system and will make its closest pass on Saturday. It should be visible through the end of October, clear skies permitting.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    • 5 memorable moments from the B.C. leaders' debate

      Some sparks flew during Tuesday night’s televised leaders’ debate between David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau, as the trio had impassioned conversations about the issues that are on many British Columbians’ minds ahead of election night, including housing, health care, the cost of living and public safety.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News