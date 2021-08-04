HALIFAX -- A 28-year-old man from Middle Hainesville, N.B. has been charged following a single-vehicle collision in Florenceville-Bristol.

On Monday, a member of the Western Valley Region RCMP located a vehicle in a field off Route 130. Police say the vehicle appeared to have rolled over and nobody was inside.

A short time later, police located a man walking near the intersection of Station Road and Main Street. The man was detained in connection with the crash.

While searching the individual, police say they found a loaded handgun by his waistband. According to police, a brief struggle ensued, but officers were able to arrest the man and seized the firearm.

Police say there were no injuries during the incident.

Police later learned the vehicle was stolen.

On Tuesday, Chance Arthur Leslie appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court and was charged with possession of a firearm contrary to order. Leslie was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in August.

The investigation is ongoing.