HALIFAX -- A 55-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection to several recent break, enter, and thefts in Hampton, N.B.

According to the Hampton RCMP, police responded to a total of five incidents at Hampton businesses between Oct. 15 and Nov. 13.

Police believe the suspect may have been involved in all five incidents.

The man was arrested following an investigation of a break-and-enter at a business on Main Street on Nov. 13.

Police say they arrested the suspect at a nearby residence.

The man was released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Saint John Provincial Court in February 2021.

Anyone with information into the ongoing investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.