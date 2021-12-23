N.B. RCMP arrest Moncton man after break, enter and theft at local pharmacy

During the search of a residence on Wesley Street in Moncton, RCMP say officers seized a large quantity of prescription pills, and over $13,000 in Canadian currency. (Photo courtesy: RCMP) During the search of a residence on Wesley Street in Moncton, RCMP say officers seized a large quantity of prescription pills, and over $13,000 in Canadian currency. (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories