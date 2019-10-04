

Three men have been arrested and are facing weapons-related charges following a shooting north of Woodstock, N.B., on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP say it started when a man entered a home in Jacksontown and allegedly made threats to someone inside.

A man was shot outside of the home before he left in a vehicle with another person. The man who was shot was found a short time later and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

The three men, aged 21, 28 and 57, are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.