A sharp-eyed and conscientious motorist reported a suspected impaired driver which led to the arrest of a truck driver from Ontario being charged with failing a breathalyzer.

Police say they received the call around 6 p.m. on Friday and dispatched members of their “tactical traffic enforcement unit.”

Police caught up to the transport truck on Highway 11 near Jacquet River, N.B. and ordered the driver to pull over.

“The 61-year-old driver provided two breath samples, registering a blood alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit,” the RCMP said in a news release. The man, who is from Brampton, Ont., was arrested and later released on a promise to appear in Campbellton Provincial Court on September 16 at 9:30 a.m.

“The simple act of a member of the public calling 911 to report a suspected impaired driver helped ensure that something tragic didn't happen,” said Sgt. Mario Maillet of the New Brunswick RCMP's Tactical Traffic Enforcement Unit. “Impaired driving remains one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada, and everyone one of us can help prevent deaths by reporting any driver you suspect to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or who is driving erratically.”