N.B. RCMP ask for public's assistance in locating 27-year-old man wanted on arrest warrant

Calvin Patrick Burns-Smith of Saint John, N.B. is described as five-foot-four-inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. (Photo courtesy: RCMP) Calvin Patrick Burns-Smith of Saint John, N.B. is described as five-foot-four-inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories