N.B. RCMP ask for public's assistance in locating 27-year-old man wanted on arrest warrant

HALIFAX -

RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 27-year-old man wanted on an arrest warrant for dangerous driving, flight from police and assaulting a peace officer.

Calvin Patrick Burns-Smith of Saint John, N.B. is described as five-foot-four-inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say the charges stem from an incident on Highway 1, near Prince of Wales, when members of the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP stopped a suspected suspended driver. The driver fled the scene, driving the wrong way on the highway, according to RCMP.

The man later surrendered himself to police.

On Sept. 21, Burns-Smith was charged with dangerous driving, flight from police and assaulting a peace officer.

He was remanded into custody and later released.

Police say Burns-Smith pled guilty to the charges, but failed to attend Saint John Provincial Court on Sept. 23 for sentencing. An arrest warrant has now been issued.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burns-Smith is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP at 506-757-1020 or Crime Stoppers.