HALIFAX -- RCMP in New Brunswick are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest after a break-and-enter near Canterbury, N.B.

Police say they received a report of a break and enter on Aug. 20 at a seasonal residence on Route 630, south of Canterbury.

"The incident is believed to have occurred on August 17 at approximately 12 p.m. An individual forcefully gained entry into the residence through the front door," the RCMP said in a news release. "The residence was unoccupied at the time."

Police have released a screen capture from a surveillance video and are hoping information from the public may help identify or provide additional information about the individual.

"The individual is described as having a large tattoo on their right forearm and a smaller tattoo of a star and a bird on their right hand," the news release says. "At the time, the individual was wearing a black T-shirt, red and white patterned shorts, black sneakers, and a black baseball cap."

Anyone with information about the break-and-enter, or who recognizes the individual in the photos, is asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3200. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.