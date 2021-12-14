N.B. RCMP ask for public’s help locating stolen side-by-side vehicle

RCMP in Caraquet is asking for the public's help locating a stolen side-by-side vehicle.

Police believe the theft occurred outside a residence on Rue des Fondateurs, in Paquetville, N.B., between Nov. and Dec. 8.

The vehicle is described as a silver and black 2020 Can-Am Defender XT HD10 side-by-side. It has New Brunswick licence plate YC6150 and vehicle identification number 3JBUFAX45LK000817.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who has seen the side-by-side since Nov. 26, is asked to contact the Caraquet RCMP or Crime Stoppers.