HALIFAX -- RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public's assistance with an investigation related to a number of thefts from vehicles in Saint-Léonard, N.B.

On June 13, the Saint-Léonard RCMP received five reports of thefts from vehicles parked at residences on Rue Saint-François.

Police say items that were stolen include money and two different sets of car keys.

The thefts are believed to have happened sometime between 11:30 p.m. on June 12 and the morning hours of June 13, according to police.

Police are asking anyone in the area who has an outdoor surveillance camera to check their recordings for any suspicious activity on those dates.

"Police would also like to remind the public to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from plain sight when leaving them unattended," wrote the RCMP in a news release.

Anyone with information about thefts, or have been a victim to a similar crime and have not reported it to police, are asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.