N.B. RCMP catch alleged car thief with a spike strip

A 38-year-old man is in police custody in New Brunswick after a car chase with law enforcement ended with a tire deflation device.

The incident began on Wednesday around 8 a.m., when New Brunswick RCMP officers received a report from the Fredericton Police of a stolen vehicle that had been located in the Minto region. Fredericton police officers were unable to arrest the individual driving the vehicle as the suspect fled the scene.

Later that day, RCMP officers located a vehicle matching the description from Fredericton Police travelling southbound on Route 10 before turning eastbound on Highway 2. Police say the driver failed to stop several times for law enforcement driving in marked RCMP vehicles with emergency lights and sirens activated.

Police were finally able to stop the vehicle after setting out a spike strip along the roadway near Salisbury. The driver, 38-year-old Daniel Andrew Murphy, was arrested at the scene.

On Thursday, Murphy appeared in Fredericton provincial court virtually, where he was charged with:

Robbery

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from police

Resisting arrest

Murphy was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Monday for a bail hearing.