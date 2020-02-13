GRAND-BARACHOIS, N.B. -- Shediac RCMP have charged a Grand-Barachois, N.B. man with trespassing and voyeurism after an incident early Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to a report that a suspicious person was outside a private residence and looking into the home's windows.

After arriving on the scene, police say they arrested Bobby Mallet, 33, of Grand-Barachois. Mallet appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Tuesday and was charged with trespassing at night and voyeurism.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 26.