New Brunswick Mounties have charged a man with impaired driving causing death after a fatal crash in Rollingdam, N.B.

Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Clarence Ridge Road in Rollingdam just before midnight on Saturday.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the male driver of the SUV, travelling southbound on Clarence Ridge Road, lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over several times,” the New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release. “A 27-year-old woman from Johnson Settlement, N.B., died at the scene as a result of her injuries.” Police say four other passengers were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, the RCMP arrested and charged 27-year-old Kyle Robert Hargrove of Bocebec, N.B., with impaired driving causing death.

Police say he was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Saint John Provincial Court Monday afternoon for a bail hearing.