SAINTE-MARIE-DE-KENT, N.B. -- The Richibucto RCMP have charged a 33-year-old man from Saint-Edouard-de-Kent, N.B., with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of 67-year-old Elias Bastarache.

Police arrested Marcel Savoie in the nearby community of Dixon Point. Savoie appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Friday. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on March 27.

Police say they were called to a home on Route 515 in the community at about 4 p.m. last Friday for a report of a sudden death.

"Upon arrival, police discovered the body of a man," the RCMP said in a news release. "It was determined that the man died as the result of a homicide."

During the investigation by the RCMP's Major Crime Unit, a search was conducted at a home in Saint-Edouard-de-Kent on Thursday and Savoie was arrested later in the day.