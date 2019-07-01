

Southeast District RCMP have charged a 34-year-old Moncton man after two collisions on Sunday.

Police say they received a first complaint at 4:50 p.m. and were called to the scene of a collision near the Cocagne Marina.

“A car had rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene,” the RCMP said. "The driver of the second vehicle was able to provide a licence plate number and description to police.”

About 15 minutes later, police say the received a second report of a collision involving a car of the same description, this time on Highway 15 near Lakeview.

“A car had rear-ended a vehicle before going off the road into the ditch, causing two other vehicles to collide,” the RCMP said. “The driver of the car fled the scene on foot. Police Dog Services was called out, and a man was arrested nearby on Highway 15 a short time later.”

Police have charged Mathieu Joseph Paul Leger of Moncton with prohibited driving. He was remanded in custody until he appears in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone who may have seen a 2012 grey Honda Civic with New Brunswick licence plate JPK 006 in the area of Cocagne, Scoudouc or Lakeville on Sunday to contact the Shediac Detachment of the Southeast District RCMP at 506-533-5151.