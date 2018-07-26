

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick Mounties arrested a man after an alleged hit and run in which a child riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Tobique First Nation.

West District RCMP says they received a 911 call just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday about the incident on River Road.

“A 6-year-old girl was riding a bicycle and was struck by a vehicle,” the police said in a news release. “The driver of the car fled the scene. The child sustained minor injuries.”

A few hours later, police say they arrested a 38-year-old man from Tobique First Nation. He was released on a promise to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on Oct. 2.