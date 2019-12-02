HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Mounties have charged a 37-year-old Oromocto, N.B., man with two child pornography related offences.

Police say Matthieu Gagnon appeared in Burton Provincial Court on Nov. 25 and was arraigned on charges of transmitting child pornography and possession of child pornography, but only issued a news release on Monday.

"On June 19 2019, as a result of information received through the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Oromocto," the RCMP news release said. "Police seized several electronic devices and a 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene."

Gagnon is scheduled to return to court on January 23, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. to enter a plea.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, which includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, along with the Oromocto RCMP and the Digital Forensic Services Unit, were involved in the investigation.