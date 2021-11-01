N.B. RCMP charge Saint John police officer with providing false report

HALIFAX -

A member of the Saint John Police Force has been charged with providing a false report, following an investigation by New Brunswick RCMP.

Police say on Nov. 1, Sgt. David Kimball of Qusipamsis, N.B. was charged with falsifying a police report, obstruction of justice by providing a false report, and breach of trust in connection with the duties of his office.

RCMP says the charges are related to Kimball’s actions during an investigation that occurred on April 17 and 18 in Saint John.

RCMP says on May 7, they received a complaint from the Public Prosecutions, requesting a review of the police officer's actions during the investigation.

In a statement, the Saint John Police Force says Kimball, a 23-year member of the force, has been suspended with pay.

“Public trust and confidence are paramount; the Saint John Police Force is committed to serving the citizens of Saint John with integrity and respect,” says Chief Robert Bruce. “Saint John Police officers are expected to hold themselves to a high moral and professional standard, remaining undeterred in the good work we do.”

The charges were laid in Saint John Provincial Court, and a summons was issued for Kimball to appear in court on Dec. 8.

The RCMP investigation is continuing.