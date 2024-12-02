N.B. RCMP charge two individuals following alleged armed robbery

Codiac Regional RCMP arrested two people following an armed robbery in Moncton, N.B., said a news release Monday.

On Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m. RCMP responded to a report of an alleged armed robbery in progress at a business on Mountain Road in Moncton.

Jade Tingley, a 29-year-old woman from Moncton, tried to flee the scene. She was safely arrested after a brief pursuit and remanded into custody. She is charged with one count of robbery with an offensive weapon and scheduled to reappear in court on Wednesday.

After further investigation police learned a second individual participated in the robbery. On Friday, they arrested 25-year-old Daniel Tingley from Moncton. He was charged with one count of robbery with an offensive weapon and remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

Anyone who has information that may help further the investigation is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.